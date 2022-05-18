Vincennes Splash Pad Now Open

Five teens were injured this afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U-S 50. The vehicle crossed the median, spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. At least two of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO