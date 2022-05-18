Vincennes Splash Pad Now Open

May 31st has been set as the mobilization date for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The date was announced by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Sprague says the same company — Kerns Excavating — will handle both phases of the Main Street work. Sprague also knows the underlying utility work is almost complete on both phases.
The City of Vincennes is looking forward to adding more housing inside the City limits. The housing push comes from a recent survey detailing the housing need in Vincennes and Knox County. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says several developers are building houses to help fill the need. Mayor Yochum points...
Parts of Knox County and Wabash County, Illinois were affected by a tornado first reported in Illinois. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says the weather event was confirmed to be a tornado first in Mt. Carmel. The tornadic storm was then spotted along the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties, before moving into Decker. The storm left damage in the Decker area, but Bowers isn’t sure if it was a tornado by the time it struck Decker.
Cleanup continues in the Decker area following either a weak tornado or strong straight-line winds last night. Knox County E-M-A director John Streeter reports between 10 to 20 homes in that area suffered storm damage. A scope of damage on some of them is called “considerable. No injuries were reported from the damaged homes. Streeter says the damage was in a straight line from Mount Carmel toward Decker, heading northwest toward Monroe City.
Once again, Rain washed out the Vincennes Tennis Sectional on Friday. So with Vincennes Lincoln having graduation tonight, the first round. match between Vincennes Rivet and Washington will be played at South Knox, beginning at 4:30. Washington Catholic will play the winner. 30 minutes after that match. On Saturday at...
Bart Ray Farrar 61, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. Bart was born in Lawrenceville, IL on August 15, 1961 to Harvey and Dorothy Laslie Farrar. He was employed as a retail manager, enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching movies. Bart is survived by his siblings, Sandy...
Five teens were injured this afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U-S 50. The vehicle crossed the median, spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. At least two of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man on Kidnapping and other charges Thursday concerning an incident Wednesday in which a call was received about a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from a vehicle. A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and a chase ensued, but the pursuit...
