Gas line work to begin in Sunbury

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Southeastern Delaware County in central Ohio Western Licking County in central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bexley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Newark, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Pickerington, Bexley, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Johnstown, Hebron, Minerva Park, Granville South, Beechwood Trails, Easton, Summit Station and Whitehall. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 103 and 123. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 110 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

