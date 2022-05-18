ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

Gas line work to begin in Sunbury

By JOSHUA KEERAN
Delaware Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia Gas will begin a gas line replacement project in Sunbury this month. The project will impact about 115 customers. The High & Harrison project will focus on the Sunbury neighborhood bordered by High Street on the north, Rainbow Avenue on the west, West Harrison Street on the south, and Case...

www.delgazette.com

NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
10TV

Explosion reported at Coshocton County energy plant

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a reported explosion at an energy plant in Coshocton County Friday night. Coshocton Fire Chief Rusty Dreher told 10TV the explosion happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Energy plant on County Road 271. Dreher said the explosion happened near...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No injuries after wires fall on vehicle in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person escaped injury Friday when power lines fell on a vehicle in south Columbus.   Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were called to Lockbourne Road and Marion Road on the report of wires down on a vehicle, with a person trapped.   Video from the scene shows multiple utility poles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger shuts down southeast Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus. The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division. Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

A Single Sandhill Crane Spotted In Delaware County

Delaware County’s sole sandhill crane is bound to be lonely. Actually, while there is every chance that that crane is not alone, that was not what appeared to be the case when final numbers were tallied in the one-day April 2022 Midwest Crane Count, numbers for which were shared recently by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Columbus Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Columbus man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Guernsey County Saturday afternoon. It happened in Knox Township on State Route 658 around 2:45pm. The State Highway Patrol said that 70-year-old Mark A. Moody was riding his motorcycle north on 658 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, struck a fence post and a tree.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies in Guernsey County motorcycle crash

KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Knox Township, Guernsey County on Saturday. According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Mark A. Moody, 70, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR-658 at approximately 2:45 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized, I-270 westbound lanes closed after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized and westbound lanes on I-270 were shut down due to a crash. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes on I-270 West beyond I-71 to US-23 on the north side were shut down after a semi-truck jackknifed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO website. One person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

OSHP: 2 dead after double-vehicle crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m. A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

The Question Is No Longer ‘If?’, But ‘How much?’

MARYSVILLE – That there is going to be a school levy on Marysville ballots in May 2023 is a given. The Marysville Exempted Village School District has known this for some time. Monies that Marysville and the hundreds of other districts all over the state have been receiving for years through programs such as the Tangible Personal Property tax are now a thing of the past. The Ohio General Assembly is showing no signs of making good on replacing those funds, leaving that headache it to the individual districts.
MARYSVILLE, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Southeastern Delaware County in central Ohio Western Licking County in central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bexley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Newark, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Pickerington, Bexley, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Johnstown, Hebron, Minerva Park, Granville South, Beechwood Trails, Easton, Summit Station and Whitehall. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 103 and 123. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 110 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 hurt following crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash Saturday morning in north Columbus. Columbus police confirm the crash happened in the area of I-71 North near Morse Road. A call about the crash was received at 2:21 a.m. Authorities did not say...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Councilwoman Ann Gildow Passes Away

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason sadly announced the death of councilwoman Ann Gildow in a press release Saturday evening. The mayor described Gildow as compassionate, whose presence was always accompanied by smiles and kind words. He went on to say that the community has lost an irreplaceable soul. While serving on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watches expire in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe Thunderstorm Watches in central Ohio on Saturday have expired as of 9:38 p.m. Strong wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain were the main threats with these storms. Hail and lighting were reported in some parts of central Ohio. 📱 Download the 10TV mobile app...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus health officials sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
COLUMBUS, OH

