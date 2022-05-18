ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

Businesses illegally tapping into Billerica fire hydrants to steal water, officials say

WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLERICA, Mass. — Officials in Billerica, Massachusetts, are sending out a warning after the town became...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbcboston.com

10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach. Police decided to disperse the group, having already been...
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Man struck, killed by MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson, Massachusetts

HANSON, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday morning in Hanson, Massachusetts, according to police. MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. near the Monponset Street Crossing. According to Sullivan, the 31-year-old...
HANSON, MA
WCVB

Woman struck, killed by vehicle while working at family's farm stand in Massachusetts, DA says

NEWBURY, Mass. — Authorities have confirmed that a woman was working at her family's farm stand in Massachusetts when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. The crash at Sforza Family Farm in the Newbury village of Byfield happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Honda CRV, for unknown reasons, accelerated rapidly in reverse and crashed into the checkout area of the farm stand.
NEWBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Billerica, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Tapping
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for May 15: Irate Dunkin’ Customer Causes Scene; Beer Cans Found In Student Parking Lot; Trash Issue At Yentile Park

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, May 15, 2022:. Dunkin’ employee at Lowell Street location reporting customer blocking drive-thru and then came inside yelling over a wrong coffee order. Police responded and spoke with both employee and customer. (4:05am) Resident called...
WILMINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston fire crews battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out Friday afternoon in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. At about 3:45 p.m., heavy fire could be seen in an occupied 2 1/2 story building at 4 Sargent St. in Dorchester, Boston Fire said. Boston Fire said it appears...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Vehicle crashes into Nike store at Wrentham Premium Outlets

WRENTHAM, Mass. — An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Nike Factory Store at the Wrentham Premium Outlets Friday evening. First responders were called to the scene just after 7:15 p.m. Friday, after the vehicle crashed into the front of the store. Police said a vehicle backing...
WRENTHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy