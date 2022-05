MARYSVILLE – That there is going to be a school levy on Marysville ballots in May 2023 is a given. The Marysville Exempted Village School District has known this for some time. Monies that Marysville and the hundreds of other districts all over the state have been receiving for years through programs such as the Tangible Personal Property tax are now a thing of the past. The Ohio General Assembly is showing no signs of making good on replacing those funds, leaving that headache it to the individual districts.

