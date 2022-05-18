Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 09:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 911 AM MST, a wall of dust was moving across Route 66 near Valle Vista and will move to the south-southeast and spread across the Kingman area and I-40. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Route 66 between Kingman and Valle Vista and Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 54 and 70. Locations impacted include... Kingman, Valentine, Hualapai Mountain Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO