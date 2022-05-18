ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A hiring freeze just stopped your job application in its tracks. Here's exactly how to respond

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWvCp_0fhyvy0c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ0eI_0fhyvy0c00
Nikita Gupta is the cofounder of the consultancy FAANGPATH.

Nikita Gupta

  • It's understandable to feel confused and disappointed if a company pauses hiring mid-application.
  • Insider asked two recruiters for their advice and for a script on how to respond.
  • Don't respond immediately, be polite and never vent on social media, they suggest.

After four interviews, one assessment and a whole load of lies to your current manager, you're nearly there. Your dream job must be yours. Then an email from the recruiter pings into your inbox. The company is pausing hiring temporarily.

It's normal to be frustrated and disappointed when you desperately want a role, said Nikita Gupta, the founder of FAANGPath, a consultancy that offers career advice on how to land roles at major tech firms.

Hiring freezes are not unusual, but recent announcements that the likes of Meta , Uber and Twitter (previously some of tech's fastest-growing companies) are slowing down hiring, amid a backdrop of rising inflation , and stalling stock markets has some speculating that it could signal a wider shift in the labor market .

A small number of Gupta's clients have contacted her saying their applications have been stopped, she said. It's important to know how to respond if you find yourself in the same position.

Take time to think

It might feel therapeutic to let rip instantly, and send an email strewn with acerbic lines asserting how much effort you've put into the application and how they're the real suckers that don't know what they're missing out on.

"Whatever you're doing — think twice," Gupta said. The first thing to do is take some time, she advises.

Even if it's just for a few hours you will need your sanity to focus on your ongoing job search, or to get back into your current role, Gupta said.

Hiring freezes can happen for any number of reasons, usually beyond the recruiter's control, such as a slowdown in VC funding , overexpansion or post-lockdown readjustments .

The process can be just as frustrating for the individual recruiter, who often has little control over the process, as it can be for the candidate.

"It's soul-crushing when you find the perfect candidate and something goes on hold," said Jody Robie of Talent Works, which provides recruitment services for companies. As painful as it is, they should still have the conversation with the candidate, she said.

Here's how to respond and in what order

You don't want to burn a bridge with a recruiter, even if you have no intention of working for that company again.

Be polite and thank them for their time and for letting you know, Gupta said.

Roby also recommends being honest and offers a rough script of how to frame your response:

"I understand these things happen, I just want to genuinely let you know how much I enjoyed the process and I'm disappointed that it's on pause.

"I hope that if things shift you will be comfortable re-approaching me for the role."

An employer may give reasons for a hiring freeze, but if they don't you're absolutely entitled to ask why and for any feedback they may have, Robie said.

A complete hiring freeze is unlikely to last forever, Gupta said. Stay in touch with a recruiter, perhaps via LinkedIn, so that you're in their network once they do start hiring again.

The recruiter may also move to a new company where roles are open, she said.

Never vent on social media

There's one thing both agree on: little good can come from posting your anger all over social media – no matter what your experience has been.

"That's the last candidate I would want to recruit," Robie said. "If somebody is that angry and is blasting an organization — whether it was deemed worthy or not —  you're starting off with a little bit of a red flag because somebody felt it necessary to do that."

She suggests venting to people in your network if you need to let off steam.

Some perspective can help

It might be painful, but sometimes a hiring freeze could save you torment down the line. For some companies, a hiring freeze can be a positive thing — showing that they're stopping to think about the roles they're adding and whether they're really needed, Robie said.

"A worse situation is that you do four interviews, get hired and then get let go within eight weeks," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Ready to join the Great Resignation? Here’s how to avoid a disappointing job switch

There’s a lot of conversation around the “Great Resignation” as employers are losing talent to other companies that boast higher pay, cool perks, flexible work, sign-on incentives, and professional growth opportunities. It’s an interesting phenomena, but we don’t speak enough to the other side of the coin, something called the “Great Regret” or the “Big Mistake”—where an employee leaves one company for another believing the grass to be greener, and it turns out to be, in fact, worse than where they left.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Application#Linkedin#Tech#Faangpath#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
@growwithco

Hiring Part-Time vs. Full-Time Employees

There are different characteristics when it comes to hiring part-time and full-time employees. Here are five things to think about when deciding. It’s common to use a combination of part-time and full-time employees to meet the growing demands of your business. But when it comes to hiring part-time vs. full-time employees, there are a few differences you want to consider.
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

The 'new normal' in startups was never normal

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m currently watching old seasons of “Survivor” (finally made it to season 26!). This week: why some VCs are secretly relieved right now, dirty term sheets are back, and why you should never get a portfolio company tattooed on your arm.
MARKETS
Vice

Grubhub’s Disastrous ‘Free Lunch’ Promotion Shows Why the Gig Economy Is Broken

On Tuesday, Grubhub launched a promotional campaign in New York City offering “free lunch” via a promotion code, valid between 11AM and 2PM local time. Within minutes, it was a disaster. Glitches abounded, orders were delayed, and workers were overwhelmed. Buzzfeed News reported on customer service queues exceeding 3,630 people, unprepared restaurants that shut off orders, overworked workers pushed past the point of exhaustion, and a sea of food waste as orders overflowed and were left unattended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

499K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy