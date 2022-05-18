Nashville Post Office collects over 5,000 lbs. of food during Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Everybody says, OLE! Mexican Pizza is back at Taco Bell locations in Texarkana and nationwide. The iconic Mexican pizza from Taco is back on the menu starting today May 19. As most of you know the popular Mexican favorite was on the menu for a long time but in 2020 Taco Bell announced that it would be taken off the menu. Immediately fans took to social media to show their displeasure. Taco Bell official's response was that it was the wasteful use of the boxes and the cost to maintain them that was ultimately the decision for the Mexican pizza to be pulled off the menu.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO