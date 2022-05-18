ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Nashville Post Office collects over 5,000 lbs. of food during Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

southwestarkansasradio.com
 4 days ago

On Saturday, May 14, the Nashville Post Office participated in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which is the country’s largest one-day food drive and...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Majic 93.3

It’s Back! Mexican Pizza at Texarkana Taco Bell and Nationwide

Everybody says, OLE! Mexican Pizza is back at Taco Bell locations in Texarkana and nationwide. The iconic Mexican pizza from Taco is back on the menu starting today May 19. As most of you know the popular Mexican favorite was on the menu for a long time but in 2020 Taco Bell announced that it would be taken off the menu. Immediately fans took to social media to show their displeasure. Taco Bell official's response was that it was the wasteful use of the boxes and the cost to maintain them that was ultimately the decision for the Mexican pizza to be pulled off the menu.
TEXARKANA, AR
myarklamiss.com

City of Magnolia welcomes 33rd Annual Blossom Festival

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Magnolia began the celebration for their 33rd Annual Blossom Festival and 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off this weekend. The Blossom Festival kicked off on May 20 and will run until May 21. The steak cook off and much more is set for Saturday, May 21.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Courthouse Dedication

Hundreds of people gathered downtown in the parking lot of the new Hempstead County Courthouse to watch history being made. For only the 4th time since 1836 the county officially dedicated a new courthouse. The structure, formerly First National Bank and Farmers Bank & Trust, was purchased by the county and has been refurbished to serve as the 4th county courthouse replacing a structure built in 1939. Not only were county officials on hand along with VIP’s from around the state and representatives from Farmers Bank & Trust but the Hope High Band was on hand to provide music. Following the ribbon-cutting refreshments were served by Sheba and Milko Smith.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt 9 a.m. Friday Clue

The early discovery on Monday evening of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt’s $1,000 prize from Peoples Bank has prompted the festival to launch an unprecedented second Treasure Hunt. The new hunt is for a $500 “second place” prize, also sponsored by Peoples Bank. As with the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
swark.today

Wadley confers awards on four first responders for National EMS Week

Texarkana, Texas- In commemoration of National EMS Week, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley at Hope hosted an awards ceremony last night, May 19th, to recognize four of the communities’ brave first responders. The honorees included Clayton Lester, a Pafford EMS and volunteer firefighter since the age of 15; Alan Laxton, a Pafford EMT and former Tollette Fire Chief and former Howard County Deputy Coroner; Earl Kelsoe, a LifeNet Air flight paramedic with 14 years of service; and Tim Tolleson, a LifeNet EMS paramedic with 23 years of service.
TEXARKANA, TX
marioncoherald.com

There’s a New Mural in Town…

Darlene Taylor Murals of Texarkana works on Jefferson’s newest mural on the side of the “Bankers Building” on Walnut Street in downtown. Art on the Bayou had the mural created to add to the artistic flavor to downtown.
TEXARKANA, TX
KNOE TV8

El Dorado oil refinery celebrates 100th anniversary

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - Having opened its doors in 1922, The Lion Oil Refinery in El Dorado is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Many workers have come and gone throughout the past century. “I started at the bottom, so the old saying from the bottom and now I’m...
EL DORADO, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana, Texas launching new initiative to encourage residents to get involved

TEXARKANA — The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. Texas side mayor Bob Bruggeman encourages residents to consider applying. “From the Airport Board to the University Planned Development District, the recommendations provided...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas police stepping up ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that police officers across the state of Texas will be ramping up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws May 23 through June 5. The transportation department says that of the 135 traffic crash fatalities...
TEXARKANA, TX

