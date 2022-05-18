Nashville Post Office collects over 5,000 lbs. of food during Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Texarkana, Texas- In commemoration of National EMS Week, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley at Hope hosted an awards ceremony last night, May 19th, to recognize four of the communities’ brave first responders. The honorees included Clayton Lester, a Pafford EMS and volunteer firefighter since the age of 15; Alan Laxton, a Pafford EMT and former Tollette Fire Chief and former Howard County Deputy Coroner; Earl Kelsoe, a LifeNet Air flight paramedic with 14 years of service; and Tim Tolleson, a LifeNet EMS paramedic with 23 years of service.
