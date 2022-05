The board of the South San Antonio Independent School District voted Wednesday to start the process of removing superintendent Marc Puig over corruption allegations. In November, a conversation between Puig and South San board president Ernesto Arrellano was caught on a hot mic. Board vice president Homer Flores said the exchange sounded like a plan to hire Arrellano's brother as a consultant for the district, the Express-News reports. Puig maintains the statement was joke.

