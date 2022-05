The Pella Christian girls soccer team cashed in on a big second half to down Grand View Christian 6-0 in the First Round of the Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday. After the opening 40 minutes of play saw many missed opportunities result in a tied match at halftime, the Eagles would respond with a dominant offensive attack led by Junior Joslyn Terpstra in the second half. The Junior would contribute five of the goals scored on the night for Pella Christian, which tied the school record for the most goals in a single game. Fellow Junior Jenna Edel also found the net on a header off of a corner kick by Joslyn. Terpstra said it was a great to help the Eagles pull away in the match, and credited the team’s halftime adjustments for helping open up the field.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO