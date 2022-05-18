ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

Early Voting for June Primary Begins Today

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsentee voting for the upcoming June 7th primary elections begins today, however voters can fill out a form to request an absentee ballot now in advance of...

Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet Today

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet today at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville School Board to Consider Summer Lunch Program for June

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider an agreement between the Knoxville School District and the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative for the summer lunch program for the month of June only. Under the agreement, the Knoxville School District will be the sponsor with the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative being the food service management company. The Board will consider overnight trip requests from the softball team and girls’ tennis team. The softball request would be for an overnight trip to play in a tournament in Creston, Iowa with the tennis team’s request for an overnight trip to Iowa City for the State Tennis qualifiers. The board will also consider a building project change order for the auditorium for the fire detection and alarm devices.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment, and review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm on Tuesday in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
State Climatologist Presents to Local Emergency Response Group

The Iowa Department of Agriculture’s State Climatologist came to Pella to discuss how long-term climate trends may impact how emergency responders need to prepare at a meeting Thursday morning. Justin Glisan presented about how over the past 30 years, summers and winters are becoming hotter and drier, while spring and fall are generally cooler with more precipitation. In terms of emergency personnel, Glisan noted that outdated infrastructure and the growth of urban centers, coupled with more frequent intense weather events, could mean more activation of fire, ambulance, and police over time, although he stopped short of specific recommendations, noting those are more in the realm of policy. The presentation was made to the Marion County Local Emergency Planning Committee, made up of representatives of local emergency response organizations, healthcare facilities, and large corporations and businesses aiming to better prepare in various ways for disasters.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-State Legislature

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is State Representative Jon Thorup as we talk about the current legislative session. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
American Legion Prepares for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is next week and the American Legion has several activities scheduled. American Legion Post 168 Commander Curt Froyen spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about their activities next week. “On May 24 at 9:00 am we will be putting up 1,200 grave marker flags for all of the veterans. Then,...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Weather Delays Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open on June 4th rather than late May. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff will begin to fill the pool on May 20th, and in-pool training will begin for staff. The...
INDIANOLA, IA
Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
USDA Free School Meals Program is Concluding

Throughout the pandemic, the USDA made school meals available for free. The Knoxville School District wants families to know that the USDA free meals program is concluding at the end of this school year. Starting with the upcoming school year the district will once again collect payment for meals. Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals and families are encouraged to apply and can start July 1. The federal income guidelines have increased so more families will qualify than in years past as the income guideline has increased 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – EMS Week 2022

Pella Community Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham and Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey discuss National EMS Week and changes coming to the service. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
This is National EMS Week

National Emergency Medical Services Week is a time to honor the life-saving efforts of first responders. Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey says she’s thankful to all who serve as paramedics and EMS personnel, especially to the growing staff in the Pella service. Ritchey says the profession is challenging and requires a great deal of sacrifice for all who participate. Hear more about EMS Week on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Baseball Travels to Creston

The Indianola baseball team is looking to continue their hot streak Monday evening as they travel on the road to Creston. The Indians are 5-1 after their first week of play, and the Creston game marks the beginning of a seven-game slate where they won’t play on their home field, with six away games and one home game being played at Simpson College. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said a goal of his this year was to be able to challenge his squad with their non-conference schedule, and with many games packed into the first two weeks against challenging opponents, he feels they will accomplish that goal. Action starts at 7:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
James Hansen

Services for James Edward Hansen, 71, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Bauer Cemetery in Lacona. Memorials may be given in his name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Iowa. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
David Brewbaker

Services for David Brewbaker will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to FFA Indianola Alumni. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA

