ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan for N Jefferson Way

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola City Council approved the site plan for new businesses on N Jefferson Way at their meeting Monday, allowing the property owner and contractor to begin construction. Interim City Manager Charlie...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Sets Hearing on Basement Lease

The Knoxville City Council approved the setting of a public hearing to discuss a new lease for a portion of the basement at city hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the lease. “We approved a public hearing on the lease and that will take place...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment, and review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm on Tuesday in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Government
Indianola, IA
Business
iheart.com

Fallen tree knocks out power to 1,900 homes and businesses in Des Moines

A power outage on Des Moines' north side left nearly two-thousand homes and businesses in the dark Saturday morning, including shoppers at Fareway Foods near 2nd and Euclid. Mid-American Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells WHO Radio News, "At 8:15 this morning, we lost power to about 1,800 customers on the north side of Des Moines, primarily in the Highland Park neighborhood."
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

State Climatologist Presents to Local Emergency Response Group

The Iowa Department of Agriculture’s State Climatologist came to Pella to discuss how long-term climate trends may impact how emergency responders need to prepare at a meeting Thursday morning. Justin Glisan presented about how over the past 30 years, summers and winters are becoming hotter and drier, while spring and fall are generally cooler with more precipitation. In terms of emergency personnel, Glisan noted that outdated infrastructure and the growth of urban centers, coupled with more frequent intense weather events, could mean more activation of fire, ambulance, and police over time, although he stopped short of specific recommendations, noting those are more in the realm of policy. The presentation was made to the Marion County Local Emergency Planning Committee, made up of representatives of local emergency response organizations, healthcare facilities, and large corporations and businesses aiming to better prepare in various ways for disasters.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet Today

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet today at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Site Plan#Retail Business#Knia News
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
kniakrls.com

USDA Free School Meals Program is Concluding

Throughout the pandemic, the USDA made school meals available for free. The Knoxville School District wants families to know that the USDA free meals program is concluding at the end of this school year. Starting with the upcoming school year the district will once again collect payment for meals. Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals and families are encouraged to apply and can start July 1. The federal income guidelines have increased so more families will qualify than in years past as the income guideline has increased 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Weather Delays Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open on June 4th rather than late May. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff will begin to fill the pool on May 20th, and in-pool training will begin for staff. The...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Fire Department getsTherapy Dog

In celebration of National EMS Week, the Knoxville Fire Department held an EMS open house. During the event, the Kennel Club presented the department with Glory, a German Shepherd who will be used as a therapy dog. Battalion Chief of EMS Justin Smith spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about Glory. “Our...
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – EMS Week 2022

Pella Community Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham and Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey discuss National EMS Week and changes coming to the service. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School District Holds Scholarship Night

The Indianola School District held their Dollars for Scholars and Senior Scholarship Award night Thursday, rewarding graduating seniors with help paying for their next level of education. High School Counselor Jori Coghlan tells KNIA News every senior who applied for a scholarship received one, and she thanks the community organizations, businesses, and school staff for helping put together the night. Find a full list of senior award winners below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Warehouse leased by Amazon in Grimes sold for $17.51 million

Property that includes a building in which Amazon Inc. is leasing space for its delivery station in Grimes has once again been sold, Polk County real estate transaction records show. The buyer, Kastner LLC of Los Angeles, paid $17.51 million for the property at 1301 S.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes,...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines deli celebrates 100 years in business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines sandwich institution celebrated a century in business on Friday. B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli has been owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1922. The Brooks family is now on generation number three. Two of the three generations...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy