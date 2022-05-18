Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan for N Jefferson Way

The Iowa Department of Agriculture’s State Climatologist came to Pella to discuss how long-term climate trends may impact how emergency responders need to prepare at a meeting Thursday morning. Justin Glisan presented about how over the past 30 years, summers and winters are becoming hotter and drier, while spring and fall are generally cooler with more precipitation. In terms of emergency personnel, Glisan noted that outdated infrastructure and the growth of urban centers, coupled with more frequent intense weather events, could mean more activation of fire, ambulance, and police over time, although he stopped short of specific recommendations, noting those are more in the realm of policy. The presentation was made to the Marion County Local Emergency Planning Committee, made up of representatives of local emergency response organizations, healthcare facilities, and large corporations and businesses aiming to better prepare in various ways for disasters.

