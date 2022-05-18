Water main break closes route in northwest Durham for several hours

Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.

