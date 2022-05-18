ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MA gas prices jump another five cents, hit new record

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
BOSTON — There seems to be no relief in sight at the pump. In fact, gas prices jumped another five cents overnight. This comes as we are just over a week away from Memorial day travel when a lot of people hit the roads.

According to AAA, the state average for regular unleaded gas is $4.71, which is up five cents from Tuesday. Just a month ago, we when we thought prices were high, we were paying 63 cents less, or $4.07 a gallon. A year ago, it’s hard to believe we were paying $2.91 a gallon.

Despite the high gas prices, AAA is once again predicting more people will be hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend this year, estimating an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. But drivers will definitely need to have more money set aside. To fill a 14-gallon tank, it cost drivers around $41 this time last year. As it stand right now, it’s going to cost drivers $15 more to fill that same size tank.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in two years, so if you are planning to hit the roads try going on off-peak times to help save time and money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Glen Heywood
4d ago

things will only get much worse under the anti American Biden administration

William Carson
4d ago

Trump would have never let the price of gasoline get so high!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

