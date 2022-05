CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fans of country star Luke Bryan have a chance to get a prime viewing spot when he takes the stage in the capital city. Enter on wchstv.com May 20 through June 3 for a shot at winning two tickets for the Luke Bryan Raised Up Right Tour when it visits the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO