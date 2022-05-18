ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola High School Facilities Feedback Meeting Tonight

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment, and review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm on Tuesday in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School District Holds Scholarship Night

The Indianola School District held their Dollars for Scholars and Senior Scholarship Award night Thursday, rewarding graduating seniors with help paying for their next level of education. High School Counselor Jori Coghlan tells KNIA News every senior who applied for a scholarship received one, and she thanks the community organizations, businesses, and school staff for helping put together the night. Find a full list of senior award winners below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet Today

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet today at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Public Library Summer Kick Off Event Coming

The Indianola Public Library is inviting the public to come and enjoy their summer events, including the summer reading program, laser tag, adult crafting sessions, and story time for kids. Janice Comer with the library tells KNIA News she is excited to have the full schedule back for the library this year, after several years of having to have altered or canceled events. Comer also said this spring the library has seen large numbers of people signing up for activities, so she feels like the community is ready to go and participate in as many events as possible. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Weather Delays Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open on June 4th rather than late May. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff will begin to fill the pool on May 20th, and in-pool training will begin for staff. The...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Holds Study Session on South K Street

The Indianola City Council held a study session on the paving of South K Street at their meeting Monday, a high-traffic road that is currently gravel. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the city has looked at paving the road for a long time as use of the road has been consistently growing, but an issue on the road has been drivers going well over the posted speed limit, and the council and staff looked into ways to possibly go about slowing drivers speeds down.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Ribbon Cut for Smash Park Pella; Grand Opening Celebration Continues

A grand opening ribbon cutting was held Friday morning for the new Smash Park Pella. The restaurant and entertainment complex opened to the public this week. The Dutch Greeters came by to formally welcome the ownership, management, and staff of the unique facility to the Pella community. Hear more about Smash Park Pella on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Pella Christian Graduation Ceremonies This Weekend

The Tulip City High School Classes of 2022 are having their journeys in K-12 education come to a close this weekend. Pella High School’s commencement ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Central College Kuyper Fieldhouse. The track and field teams had their choice of a morning celebration before the running, jumping, and throwing started, while many of the Dutch boys team members are getting their diploma after completing day two of state events at Drake Stadium. Pella Christian High School graduation festivities begin at 7:00 Saturday evening on Eagle Lane.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Travels to Creston

The Indianola baseball team is looking to continue their hot streak Monday evening as they travel on the road to Creston. The Indians are 5-1 after their first week of play, and the Creston game marks the beginning of a seven-game slate where they won’t play on their home field, with six away games and one home game being played at Simpson College. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said a goal of his this year was to be able to challenge his squad with their non-conference schedule, and with many games packed into the first two weeks against challenging opponents, he feels they will accomplish that goal. Action starts at 7:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

USDA Free School Meals Program is Concluding

Throughout the pandemic, the USDA made school meals available for free. The Knoxville School District wants families to know that the USDA free meals program is concluding at the end of this school year. Starting with the upcoming school year the district will once again collect payment for meals. Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals and families are encouraged to apply and can start July 1. The federal income guidelines have increased so more families will qualify than in years past as the income guideline has increased 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police Department to Hold Free Kids Fishing Day

The Knoxville Police Department will hold a free kids fishing day Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 am-12:00 pm at Marion County Park. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be having a free kids fishing day for school-aged kids, which is a great...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

James Hansen

Services for James Edward Hansen, 71, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Bauer Cemetery in Lacona. Memorials may be given in his name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Iowa. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA

