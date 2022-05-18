ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Nuclear Bomb Blast Map Shows What Would Happen if One Detonated in Lafayette

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnNZQ_0fhyNDor00
Michael Dot Scott

Nuclear bombs are something we all know are devastatingly destructive but, exactly what would happen if one detonated in Lafayette? A new interactive "NUKEMAP" answers that question.

NUKEMAP

The effects of a nuclear bomb aren't something the majority of people fully grasp. It's all a bit of a mystery really.

We certainly grasp the destructive power of nuclear weapons, but outside of the point of impact, there are numerous other dangerous and deadly effects.

For instance, how far out from the point of detonation does the radiation extend?

How big is the mushroom cloud?

What about nuclear fallout?

The general public's questions about nuclear weapons and their effects are exactly why Alex Wellerstein at the Stevens Institute of Technology created the NUKEMAP, an interactive nuclear bomb simulator.

With Wellerstein's NUKEMAP, you can set the location of a nuclear detonation anywhere in Acadiana and it will show you the projected local impacts of the blast.

From newsweek.com -

"The NUKEMAP is designed to show the effect of a nuclear detonation in any given location across the globe. It consists of a map in which users can select a location and model the local impacts of a blast, while accounting for various factors, such as the power of the weapon and whether or not it detonates on (or near) the surface or up in the air."

The NUKEMAP also estimates the potential number of deaths and injuries, how far the nuclear fallout will spread, and also estimates the size of the mushroom cloud depending on what nuclear weapon is detonated and if it is detonated on land or in the air.

Obviously, this is all a bit morbid and strange to be talking about, but in the spirit of educating ourselves to know more about nuclear weapons, the NUKEMAP is actually pretty fascinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4msc_0fhyNDor00
nuclearsecrecy.com

The map above shows how far-reaching the impacts of nuclear fallout would be felt if a nuclear weapon was detonated in Lafayette.

Below are the estimated fatalities if a nuclear weapon were to be detonated in Lafayette and how far-reaching they would be throughout Acadiana.

(169,930 fatalities and 84,720 injuries)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkYnK_0fhyNDor00
nuclearsecrecy.com

There are a lot of options to play with before you hit "Detonate" on the NUKEMAP, and you check it all out over at nuclearsecrecy.com.

Comments / 5

Related
wbrz.com

Firefighters tackle massive junkyard fire in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Firefighters are tackling a massive junkyard fire in Fluker on Friday evening. Tangipahoa Fire District 1 said they were responding to the blaze around 6 p.m. Friday at a commercial structure on US 51. Crews from Roseland, Kentwood, Loranger, Husser, Independence and Wilmer are also reportedly on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
stjosephpost.com

Nutrien to build world’s largest clean ammonia plant in Louisiana

Nutrien says it is evaluating a site in Louisiana as the place to build the world’s biggest clean ammonia facility. The new plant would leverage low-cost natural gas, tidewater access to world markets, and high-quality carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure at its existing facility in Geismar, Louisiana. The goal...
GEISMAR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Report of gun at mall cleared; no gun found

Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Joint operation nets narcotics, guns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Over the past several months, the RADE Unit, RPSO Crime Suppression Unit and officers from the Alexandria Police Department have been working together targeting areas of community complaints. On May 17th, 2022, APD officers conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the launch of a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Fallout#Radiation#Nukemap
99.9 KTDY

Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Thrillist

Discover Louisiana's French Roots in the Heart of Cajun Country

Pick a town or small city in rural USA for your summer road trip and you’re bound to get a lot of the same. Perhaps a cute main drag, a church or two, an old-school diner... Don’t get me wrong, small-town America can be great—but there’s no place quite like Lafayette, Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Plans Released for New Public Boat Launch & Park on Bayou Lafourche

Through a collaborative effort between the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD), Friends of Bayou Lafourche (FOBL), and Lafourche Parish Government (LPG), renderings for the “Melodia Public Boat Launch and Park” have been released for public input. The agencies are seeking feedback from the public through a brief survey.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 13, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit Detectives received a report regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a parking lot on Old Spanish Trail in Westlake. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect entered the fenced-in parking lot where employees park and removed the victim’s catalytic converter. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Patrick D. Pierce, 46, of Westlake, Louisiana, after further investigation with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: A win for a small Louisiana city -- and for the nation's clean energy future

We have not been shy on this page in sharing our criticisms of President Joe Biden’s energy policies, particularly those aimed at hastening the pivot from fossil fuels. Still, there's an important role for Washington to play in reducing emissions and fighting climate change. So today we offer a kind word for a federal initiative to promote alternative energy here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy