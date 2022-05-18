ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Jonathan India: Could have rehab stint next week

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Manager David Bell said India (hamstring) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Cincinnati on Monday, and the second...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Contract selected by Reds

Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. Aquino was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Returns to minors

Ashcraft returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Ashcraft was one of four players who joined the Reds for their weekend series in Toronto, replacing a group of players who evidently couldn't cross the border into Canada due to their decision not to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Ashcraft got the chance to start Sunday and allowed two runs over 4.1 innings during his MLB debut. He'll return to Louisville for now with the team back on the American side of the border.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Taylor Motter: Returned to Triple-A

Motter was returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Motter joined the Reds for their three-game series in Toronto this past weekend after four players were placed on the restricted list Friday. He appeared in two games while going 1-for-6 at the dish. With Cincinnati returning to the United States and getting all of the players back from the restricted list in advance of its four-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Motter will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster in addition to the 40-man rosters.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal Monday turned was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season-high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled the Athletics' starter Zach Logue who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, so the rough outing only raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Moving rehab to Double-A

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Moniak (hand) will shift his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading to begin the upcoming week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He'll get a stiffer test after going 4-for-10 with two extra-base hits while making starts out of each outfield spot during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

