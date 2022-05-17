White Sox's Jose Abreu: Sitting for nightcap

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
Houser will receive a $2.425 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case with the Brewers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Houser filed for $3 million in arbitration, but he'll make slightly less than that this season. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent early in 2022, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 36.1 innings spanning seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Monday.
Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
Tatis (wrist) has begun fieldng slowly rolled grounders, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been working out at the Padres' complex in Arizona while the team is on the road, and he recently began fielding light grounders that are rolled to him. However, he still has not been cleared to catch a ball from any distance with his glove hand, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to start swinging a bat. The latter is of particular importance, as San Diego has acknowledged that a timetable for Tatis to return won't be available until he clears that hurdle.
Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
