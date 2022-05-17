Ramsgard, Steven

Jamestown, CA — A wide-ranging group of Tuolumne County leaders gathered today to share ideas and opportunities to address the lack of housing in the community. A first-of-its-kind event held locally, a Housing Collaborative meeting, took place at the Chicken Ranch Casino. It was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. CEO Trinity Abilia says the idea stemmed from a conversation she had several months ago with Supervisors Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon, Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum, and local resident Tom Crosby. Others were soon brought into the fray, and today there were around 30 people on hand for the collaborative meeting. They included builders and developers, members of the business community, city and county government leaders, local tribes, TUD officials, environmental groups like CSERC, and non-profits such as ATCAA, Resiliency Village and Blue Zones.
