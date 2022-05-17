ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CA

Clark, Gene

By Sabrina Biehl
 4 days ago

Gene Clark, born November 8, 1926 passed...

Osborne, Ruth

Ruth Elaine Osborne, born September 15, 1926 Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements. Date of Death: 05/17/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
JAMESTOWN, CA
Personius, Donald

Donald Alfred Personius, born May 1, 1928 in Dickenson, South Dakota passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 his Son’s residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements. Date of Death: 05/18/2022. Age: 94. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
Valley Springs Couple Caught With Large Amount Of Meth

Amador County, CA – A Valley Springs couple was arrested in Amador County with over 330 grams of meth and two firearms. An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling near China Graveyard Road in the Jackson area Thursday just before 11 p.m. The driver, Howard Barron, and his wife, Shellra Barron, were searched and a loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found concealed in her pocket. Their vehicle was also searched, and more than 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
TUD Repairing Pipeline Break In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that emergency repairs are being made on a pipeline break on Barretta Street in Sonora. Barretta Street is currently closed between the intersections of Gold Street and Shepherd Street. A detour is set up around the work area. The repair work is anticipated to continue until around 12:30pm. Be prepared for activity, and avoid the area if possible.
SONORA, CA
A Slip Of The Tongue Landed A Sonora Woman Behind Bars

East Sonora, CA – A report of a female subject that appeared to possibly be under the influence while asking people in the area for gas got handcuffed instead. It was around noon on Tuesday that a Tuolumne County Deputy was dispatched to the area of Mono Way near Hess Avenue in East Sonora. Once on scene, the deputy found a Sonora woman and her friend by their stalled vehicle. Sheriff’s officials relayed that when the deputy asked the vehicle’s owner her name, she used her friend’s name to identify herself. Moments later, her friend reportedly called the woman by her real name, Melissa, causing the deputy to get suspicious.
SONORA, CA
Calaveras County Fair And Other Weekend Events

This weekend is packed with big events. As detailed in Today’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee began today and the new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be crowned tonight during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, which will be held at the Calaveras Fairground’s Main Stage starting at 8 PM. Details about the contestants are here. The full rundown of Calaveras Fair events including ticket prices, music performances, and Sunday’s Destruction Derby is in the events listing here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The 2022 Miss Calaveras County Scholarship Pageant Tonight

The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee opens up today and will continue through Sunday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. All three of the Miss Calaveras County contestants were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”. The new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
New Miss Calaveras Crowned During Fair’s Opening Day

Angels Camp, CA — The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicked off on Thursday. The signature event on opening day was the crowning of Miss Calaveras, who received a $5,000 scholarship. Paytin Curran, an 18-year-old valedictorian at Calaveras High School, was the top finisher. For the...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battled small blazes near Sacramento and in the Sierra Nevada on Friday as forecasters warned of critical fire weather conditions in the interior of Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity levels. Red flag warnings were in effect all day for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Weather Halts Strawberry Prescribed Burn

Strawberry, CA — A 400-acre prescribed burn project has been taking place this week in the Stanislaus National Forest, outside of Strawberry. It has been putting off some drift smoke in the region. The Forest Service reports that ignitions will be halted today and tomorrow due to projected high winds. Crews will be mopping up the remaining flames throughout the morning. Around half of the planned burn has been completed, so there is still more to do. The Forest Service reports that it will reassess conditions on Saturday to see if the project can be completed over the weekend.
STRAWBERRY, CA
Update: Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Jamestown

Update at 10:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened after an SUV versus pedestrian crash in front of the Dollar General store just after 10 a.m. That section of the highway has reopened. It was closed for about half an hour as officers were diverting traffic through downtown Jamestown. Traffic is flowing freely once again. The CHP details that the pedestrian has been flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries.
JAMESTOWN, CA
160 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 29 In Calaveras

A 3rd round of free at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests is now available online at covid.gov/tests. Mariposa Public Health says, “Getting tested early and often helps you reduce your chance of severe illness. An early detection is important for those eligible for treatment, which can reduce effects and the length of the illness! Learn more about treatment options here.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Groveland Celebrates Two State Grants

Groveland, CA – The community of Groveland, along with Caltrans and Tuolumne County leaders, came out today to celebrate over a million in state funding to make upgrades along Highway 120 and Mary Laveroni Park. The grants were announced in March, with $1.27 million in Clean California grants going...
GROVELAND, CA
Voted Yet?

Sonora, CA – The deadline to be able to vote by mail in the June 7th primary election is fast approaching. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista detailed, “Monday, May 23rd is the deadline to register to vote via the internet, by a card, or by coming into the election office in downtown Sonora.”
SONORA, CA
Tuolumne County Emergency System Test Next Week

Tuolumne County, CA — If your devices start ringing Tuesday afternoon, do not be alarmed or call 911, as Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have scheduled a test of the Everbridge Emergency Notification System. The test is slated for 2 p.m. on May 24th. Sheriff’s officials instruct that upon...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Deadly Fresno police shooting under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno police killed an armed man they said charged at them Thursday and authorities opened fire in a second Fresno shooting involving a fleeing robbery suspect who rammed patrol cars, authorities said. A third officer-involved shooting was reported Thursday night in San Francisco but it...
FRESNO, CA
Sonora High Tennis Team Claims Sac-Joaquin Section Championship

2022 proved to be a record-breaking year for the Sonora High Tennis team. The co-ed team, consisting of seven boys and seven girls finished with a record of 13-2 (8-2 MLL) and were champions of the Mother Lode League. The team went into the Division One Co-Ed Playoffs as the...
SONORA, CA
Windy Weather Prompts Power Shutoff Fears

Sonora, CA – Will the windy weather forecasted for Friday morning spark a power shutoff in the Mother Lode?. Clarke Broadcasting received several calls regarding that possibility. We reported earlier that a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada for Friday morning from 2 a.m. through 11 a.m. The winds could gust as high as 55 mph with those conditions making for easier fire starts and the potential for rapid fire spread.
SONORA, CA
Suspect Wanted Following High-Speed Pursuit

Tuolumne, CA – Two chases in as many days started in Tuolumne and traveled along Buchanan Road, ending with one suspect caught and the other still on the loose. Both suspects ran a stop sign, sparking the pursuits. The apprehended suspect, 36-year-old Douglas Thomas Porter Jr., was riding a motorcycle on Monday night when he led a Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy on a short chase before pulling over, as reported here. The next day, Tuesday, just after 2 a.m., another man in a car blew through a 4-way stop on Buchanan Road at the Carter Street intersection, with a patrol vehicle right behind him. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect hit the gas pedal.
TUOLUMNE, CA

