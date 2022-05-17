Yuskiw, John Jr.

East Sonora, CA – A report of a female subject that appeared to possibly be under the influence while asking people in the area for gas got handcuffed instead. It was around noon on Tuesday that a Tuolumne County Deputy was dispatched to the area of Mono Way near Hess Avenue in East Sonora. Once on scene, the deputy found a Sonora woman and her friend by their stalled vehicle. Sheriff’s officials relayed that when the deputy asked the vehicle’s owner her name, she used her friend’s name to identify herself. Moments later, her friend reportedly called the woman by her real name, Melissa, causing the deputy to get suspicious.

