Sonora, CA

Peete-Flanagan, Tina

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Tina Marie Peete-Flanagan, born October 20, 1962 in California passed away...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Personius, Donald

Donald Alfred Personius, born May 1, 1928 in Dickenson, South Dakota passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 his Son’s residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements. Date of Death: 05/18/2022. Age: 94. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Osborne, Ruth

Ruth Elaine Osborne, born September 15, 1926 Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements. Date of Death: 05/17/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Slip Of The Tongue Landed A Sonora Woman Behind Bars

East Sonora, CA – A report of a female subject that appeared to possibly be under the influence while asking people in the area for gas got handcuffed instead. It was around noon on Tuesday that a Tuolumne County Deputy was dispatched to the area of Mono Way near Hess Avenue in East Sonora. Once on scene, the deputy found a Sonora woman and her friend by their stalled vehicle. Sheriff’s officials relayed that when the deputy asked the vehicle’s owner her name, she used her friend’s name to identify herself. Moments later, her friend reportedly called the woman by her real name, Melissa, causing the deputy to get suspicious.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

160 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 29 In Calaveras

A 3rd round of free at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests is now available online at covid.gov/tests. Mariposa Public Health says, “Getting tested early and often helps you reduce your chance of severe illness. An early detection is important for those eligible for treatment, which can reduce effects and the length of the illness! Learn more about treatment options here.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battled small blazes near Sacramento and in the Sierra Nevada on Friday as forecasters warned of critical fire weather conditions in the interior of Northern California due to gusty winds and low humidity levels. Red flag warnings were in effect all day for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Valley Springs Couple Caught With Large Amount Of Meth

Amador County, CA – A Valley Springs couple was arrested in Amador County with over 330 grams of meth and two firearms. An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling near China Graveyard Road in the Jackson area Thursday just before 11 p.m. The driver, Howard Barron, and his wife, Shellra Barron, were searched and a loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found concealed in her pocket. Their vehicle was also searched, and more than 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Miss Calaveras Crowned During Fair’s Opening Day

Angels Camp, CA — The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicked off on Thursday. The signature event on opening day was the crowning of Miss Calaveras, who received a $5,000 scholarship. Paytin Curran, an 18-year-old valedictorian at Calaveras High School, was the top finisher. For the...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Voted Yet?

Sonora, CA – The deadline to be able to vote by mail in the June 7th primary election is fast approaching. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista detailed, “Monday, May 23rd is the deadline to register to vote via the internet, by a card, or by coming into the election office in downtown Sonora.”
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Groveland Celebrates Two State Grants

Groveland, CA – The community of Groveland, along with Caltrans and Tuolumne County leaders, came out today to celebrate over a million in state funding to make upgrades along Highway 120 and Mary Laveroni Park. The grants were announced in March, with $1.27 million in Clean California grants going...
GROVELAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Board Chair Kirk Will Provide Update On County Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Anaiah Kirk. He will provide an update on issues like the development of the new budget, the board’s decision this week to approve an apartment project in Twain Harte, recent discussions about cannabis, the SERAL project getting underway on federal forestland, and the recent joint meeting with TUD about water rights and infrastructure acquisition.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

The 2022 Miss Calaveras County Scholarship Pageant Tonight

The 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee opens up today and will continue through Sunday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. All three of the Miss Calaveras County contestants were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”. The new 2022 Miss Calaveras will be...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Grand Jury Critical Of Some TUD Actions

Sonora, CA — The high number of Tuolumne Utilities District general managers coming and going, and the planned acquisition of PG&E infrastructure, are some of the items recently reviewed by the Tuolumne County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog, and TUD was the focus of...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Jamestown

Update at 10:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened after an SUV versus pedestrian crash in front of the Dollar General store just after 10 a.m. That section of the highway has reopened. It was closed for about half an hour as officers were diverting traffic through downtown Jamestown. Traffic is flowing freely once again. The CHP details that the pedestrian has been flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Emergency System Test Next Week

Tuolumne County, CA — If your devices start ringing Tuesday afternoon, do not be alarmed or call 911, as Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have scheduled a test of the Everbridge Emergency Notification System. The test is slated for 2 p.m. on May 24th. Sheriff’s officials instruct that upon...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Collaborative Looks For Solutions To Housing Crisis

Jamestown, CA — A wide-ranging group of Tuolumne County leaders gathered today to share ideas and opportunities to address the lack of housing in the community. A first-of-its-kind event held locally, a Housing Collaborative meeting, took place at the Chicken Ranch Casino. It was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. CEO Trinity Abilia says the idea stemmed from a conversation she had several months ago with Supervisors Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon, Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum, and local resident Tom Crosby. Others were soon brought into the fray, and today there were around 30 people on hand for the collaborative meeting. They included builders and developers, members of the business community, city and county government leaders, local tribes, TUD officials, environmental groups like CSERC, and non-profits such as ATCAA, Resiliency Village and Blue Zones.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora High Tennis Team Claims Sac-Joaquin Section Championship

2022 proved to be a record-breaking year for the Sonora High Tennis team. The co-ed team, consisting of seven boys and seven girls finished with a record of 13-2 (8-2 MLL) and were champions of the Mother Lode League. The team went into the Division One Co-Ed Playoffs as the...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Suspect Wanted Following High-Speed Pursuit

Tuolumne, CA – Two chases in as many days started in Tuolumne and traveled along Buchanan Road, ending with one suspect caught and the other still on the loose. Both suspects ran a stop sign, sparking the pursuits. The apprehended suspect, 36-year-old Douglas Thomas Porter Jr., was riding a motorcycle on Monday night when he led a Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy on a short chase before pulling over, as reported here. The next day, Tuesday, just after 2 a.m., another man in a car blew through a 4-way stop on Buchanan Road at the Carter Street intersection, with a patrol vehicle right behind him. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect hit the gas pedal.
TUOLUMNE, CA

