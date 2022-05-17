Belletto, Mark

Tuolumne, CA – Two chases in as many days started in Tuolumne and traveled along Buchanan Road, ending with one suspect caught and the other still on the loose. Both suspects ran a stop sign, sparking the pursuits. The apprehended suspect, 36-year-old Douglas Thomas Porter Jr., was riding a motorcycle on Monday night when he led a Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy on a short chase before pulling over, as reported here. The next day, Tuesday, just after 2 a.m., another man in a car blew through a 4-way stop on Buchanan Road at the Carter Street intersection, with a patrol vehicle right behind him. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect hit the gas pedal.
Comments / 0