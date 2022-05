This Tuesday at 6PM, the McCulloch County Retired Teachers will host a special town hall meeting at the Brady United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 6PM. Superintendent Dave Lewis from Rochelle ISD, who is a member of Governor Abbott's Teacher Vacancy Task Force, will be on hand to take input from teachers and retired teachers regarding the current teacher shortage and the issues and challenges that teachers face in Texas.

BRADY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO