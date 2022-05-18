ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames erupt from home in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Crews worked to put out flames coming from a house in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Faulkner Ave around 4:40 a.m.

Dayton District Fire Chief David Grudd said when crews got on the scene they found the house fully involved and partially collapsed.

Grudd said the house was vacant and has been for some time, at least 20 years according to Centerpoint records.

Crews were unable to enter the house to fight the fire out of fear it would collapse.

Video from the scene shows the house destroyed by the flames, as well as damage to a nearby house.

We will update this story as we learn new information.

