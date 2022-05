To be fair, before I go forward, I will say two things:. 1. Live television is hard. 2. Math while on live television is hard. That said, the ESPN personality with all the takes, who screams a lot to cameras and who laughs at the Dallas Cowboys got laughed at himself on Monday night when he talked about five Miami Heat starters totaling 18 points in the Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, and how that’s an average of six points per starter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO