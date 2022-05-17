ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Executives are getting big bonuses to stay

By Georgina Gonzalez
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Big corporations are doling out big bonuses and compensation packages to keep high-performing executives, The Wall Street Journal reported May 17. Proxy filings show that big companies in the United States are delivering supplemental compensation awards to senior leadership, including the...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

