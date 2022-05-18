County Commission to begin critical budget discussions

Shelby County commissioners could begin floating their own ideas Wednesday, May 18, about changes to County Mayor Lee Harris’s $1.6 billion consolidated budget proposal.

“I know certainly there are commissioners that have different initiatives that they want to champion,” County Commissioner and budget committee chairman Michael Whaley said Tuesday, May 17, on The Daily Memphian’s “On The Record” podcast.

Whaley is in his first year as budget committee chairman — the last year of his current four-year term. It is also the final year for the other 12 commissioners.

The budget season will include the Tennessee Comptroller’s office resetting the county property tax rate to reflect an overestimation of successful appeals of property values.

The result is a rate that will go from $3.45 to $3.399 in order to produce the same amount of revenue for county government as the previous county tax rate of $4.05.

Subscribe on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

The commission has to make a decision on whether to round the precise amount set by the state up or down in order to get a dollars-and-cents tax rate on tax bills. The county Trustee’s office doesn’t have the machinery to print a bill with an additional decimal place.

If the commission rounds up to $3.40, the state could consider it a tax hike.

“It would be a separate vote and I think it’s unique this year because it’s a recapture rate,” Whaley said. “The tax rolls have already been certified and the property values have already been set. By the nature of that, it’s likely that nearly all property tax payers will pay less next year than this year even with the higher property values we are seeing across the country.”

In the case of a residential property valued at $200,000, Whaley estimates a $3.40 tax rate would mean an additional 50 cents a year in the tax bill for that homeowner.

The impact on county revenues of adding one tenth of a penny in rounding up to $3.40 would be $240,000 more revenue for county government. Rounding down nine-tenths of a penny to $3.39 would mean $2.1 million less in revenue for county government.

“Because of one digit, we are giving up $2 million,” Commissioner Van Turner said at the May 9 commission session. “These little single digits — they look small but they mean something big.”

Former budget committee Chairman Edmund Ford Jr. has already indicated he is not in favor of a $3.40 rate, which he would see as a tax hike. He unsuccessfully tried to round the proposed tax rate down to $3.39 on what was the first of three readings on the ordinance setting the county property tax rate.

A majority of the commission voted instead to keep the rate at $3.399 with a possible amendment on second reading at the May 9 commission session.

Whaley is among that majority who want to get further through a review of the budget before doing the rounding and/or considering a property tax hike beyond rounding up to $3.40.

“I think this year, everyone is facing increased costs across the board — certainly for homeowners but also for the county itself,” he said on the podcast. “We’ve got to first hear what’s in the budget, what the options are, before we lock ourselves into the property tax revenue rate. We’re still just beginning that process.”

Commissioner Reginald Milton, who has voted for unsuccessful property tax hike proposals in the past two budget seasons, said minutes after Harris delivered his budget proposal to the commission in May 4 committee sessions that any changes to the budget plan will be from a majority of commissioners.

“This is a proposed budget,” he said. “Understand the mayor, administration and this body here create the budget. We don’t tack anything on. We have been elected in our districts.”

Whaley is hoping to decide on any proposed changes to the budget in committee sessions and avoid amendments from the floor when the commission meets as a whole.

He doesn’t expect any changes to come from involving the “Moral Budget” coalition in the budget process this budget season.

The coalition of nonprofits and philanthropic groups pushed during last year’s county budget session for the commission to keep the tax rate at the $4.05 level before the 2021 countywide property reappraisal.

The rate to produce the same amount of revenue for county government with the new property values as part calculation was $3.45, according to the state, which must approve the “certified” rate after a reappraisal.

The commission dropped the rate to the certified rate of $3.45.

But this budget season, Whaley and other commissioners sought to involve the Moral Budget coalition in the budget process and included an online survey in cooperation with the group on budget priorities

“The goal is to try to create a long-term process that exceeds this year in terms of how do we proactively engage the public in the county budgeting process,” Whaley said. “Just to try to educate the public in what it is the county does and what is incorporated within the county budget and get some feedback on some of the initiatives that the county is currently doing to see what matters to the public.”

The process is similar to “participatory budgeting” – a process used in some other cities where nonprofits and community organizations determine how relatively small sums of money in a local government budget are spent.

City Council members and County Commissioners have explored participatory budgeting and each body has advocates for the approach. But so far, neither body has put it into action.

“But before we get to that point, I think we’ve got to first do a better job of getting out there and educating the public on what the county does and what makes up the budget,” Whaley said. “And then I think we’ve got to be willing to ask, ‘What do you think about what we’re doing? What should we do more of, less of or keep the same?’”