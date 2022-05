Even though the mid-sized Pixel 6a won't be released until July 28th (pre-orders will start on July 21st) an official unboxing video has been discovered on Reddit and was posted by Google Retail Training France. The video has since been removed from the social media site although we were able to find it on Streamable.com. The most scrutinized part of the video (which has been analyzed in detail as if it were footage from the Zapruder film) is when the under-display fingerprint scanner is employed.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO