ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What does the rising rate of inflation mean for you?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6t90_0fhwqN2m00

UK inflation has surged to 9.1 per cent for the 12 months to May, taking it to its highest level for 40 years, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The situation will likely get worse before it improves, with the Bank of England already forecasting the rate of inflation to hit 11 per cent this year.

The present spike means that the price of everyday items like staple foods – particularly fruit and vegetables – fuel, clothing, shoes and furniture have all climbed over the last year, a development that threatens to hit low-income families hardest at a time when they can least afford it.

Charities have already reported increased sales of and demand for second-hand clothes in response to increased production costs driving high street fashion to its priciest levels since 1988 when records began.

“Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“The rising costs of some household goods and increases in rents also pushed up inflation. However, these were partially offset by lower prices at the pump, following record highs at the end of 2021.

“Some annual changes this year are affected by last year’s lockdown, when many services were unavailable.”

Rising costs, staff shortages and supply chain disruption are known to be affecting both big name retail brands and small businesses alike, leaving them with little choice, as they see it, but to pass on price rises to consumers to ensure their own survival.

Cost of living: How to get help

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

  • The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free .
  • If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre. The Trussell Trust , which runs many food banks, has a similar tool.
  • Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, responded to the latest hike by observing: “People who are already worrying about how to feed their families, while also wrestling with other rising living costs, will see these latest inflation figures as yet more cause for concern and anxiety.

“Sadly, it’s also a situation that I think will only worsen as the year progresses – and so the government, alongside retailers, must take action now to support hard-pressed customers.”

ONS data has meanwhile revealed the extent to which UK wages have stagnated, which meant that workers effectively took a pay cut in the final three months of 2021 when their daily living expenses outpaced salary growth.

Total pay growth did rise to 4.3 per cent for the quarter to December – from 4.2 per cent for the three months to November – but nevertheless continued to lag behind inflation, which was then at 5.4 per cent.

“The good news is that the UK economy is continuing to create jobs,” said Matthew Percival, director for people and skills at the CBI. “The bad news is that businesses are struggling to hire and pay is failing to keep up with inflation.”

All of this follows on from Ofgem ’s announcement in February that the energy price cap , the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year, would rise by 54 per cent from 1 April in response to soaring global gas prices, landing UK households with an almost £700 annual increase in their electricity and gas bills.

Since that date, the cap has increased from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. Prepayment meter customers have meanwhile seen an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak responded to that development by unveiling an aid package for British households worth a combined £350 in an attempt to soothe the “sting” of rocketing bills but, for many, his intervention was dismissed as a case of too little, too late.

Subsequently responding to the inflation rise, Mr Sunak said the government was listening to people’s concerns over what he insisted were “global challenges” and cited his discount and rebate bundle to address energy bills as evidence of state support for struggling families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQISN_0fhwqN2m00

“We’re also helping people on the lowest incomes keep more of what they earn by cutting the universal credit taper rate and freezing alcohol and fuel duties to keep costs down,” he added.

“In total, we’re providing support with the cost of living worth over £20bn across this financial year and next.”

But that is likely to prove cold comfort to thousands of British consumers on flatlining wages facing higher costs for everything from food, clothing, petrol, heating, national insurance and housing and rent at a time when rising interest rates mean the cost of borrowing is going up too.

While the current outlook appears bleak indeed, consumers are being encouraged to treat the present adversity, which will ultimately pass, as an opportunity to reassess their personal circumstances, streamline their finances and cut out any inessential regular outgoings.

“The most important thing savers can do now is review how this environment will affect their finances, where they are keeping their savings, and make adjustments as necessary,” said Colin Dyer, client director at Abrdn Financial Planning.

“For example, holding significant amounts of cash in a deposit account is effectively losing money in an inflationary environment, so depending on attitude to risk, investing in a stocks and shares ISA may provide a greater return if investing for the longer term.”

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble On Recession Fears As Equities Decline

Oil prices fell Wednesday on worries over weakening demand in the slowing global economy as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell acknowledged interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. US stocks had a choppy session, pushing into positive territory for a time after Powell reiterated the need to counter soaring...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Food Banks#Uk#The Bank Of England
AOL Corp

Three steps you can take to fight soaring gas prices: Morning Brief

Of all the financial foibles to come to the fore this year — stock market meltdown, higher mortgage rates and recession fears — none has hit the average American more forcefully than rising gasoline prices. The price of a gallon of gas hit $5.00 for the first time...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Footwear News

What Rolling Back China Tariffs Could Mean for the Footwear Industry

Click here to read the full article. President Biden is reportedly considering rolling back consumer duties on Chinese goods under the Section 301 tariffs that have contributed to rising prices on shoes and other basic consumer goods. Easing these tariffs, which were introduced by the Trump Administration, would be in line with an effort to mitigate the rampant inflation across the U.S.  Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation rises again to new 40-year high

The rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs, the Office for National Statistics has said.The rate of consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, the statisticians said.The increase matches what analysts had expected.“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.“Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.“The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.” Read More Train strike: Stations deserted as UK grinds to halt
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe warned to prepare for ‘total shutdown’ of Russian gas exports before winter

European countries should prepare for a "total shutdown" on Russian gas supplies ahead of winter, the International Energy Agency has warned.The agency said governments should take preparatory action, including keeping aging nuclear power stations online.“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off,” said the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol.“The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions,” he told the FT.“I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia’s leverage in the winter months.”He also told the paper he believed measures taken by countries such as Austria...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Food price inflation sees traders and charities struggle

The Bank of England has warned inflation might reach 11% within months, as prices put pressure on household budgets. Food businesses have seen a rapid escalation in prices, while food bank charities say donations are down as a result. So how is everyone managing?. Inflation stands at 9.1% but when...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

712K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy