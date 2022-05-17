NOMINATE A CHULA VISTA CHAMPION!

Nominations are now being accepted for local Chula Vista heroes to be named a Chula Vista Champion. Submit a nomination for an individual, a team, class or other group who have made contributions to the City during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as those with accomplishments in academics, athletics, cultural arts, community service, or other diverse categories of community support and engagement. Self-submissions are welcome and all nominations are kept confidential. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on June 22. Visit www.chulavistaca.gov/champions for more information and to submit your nomination.

If selected, winners will be invited to be recognized at the downtown Chula Vista Block Party event on Friday, July 8, on historic Third Avenue between E Street and Park Way. The free Block Party event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. with the Chula Vista Champions celebration to begin at 5 p.m. on the Main Stage on Third Avenue near E Street.