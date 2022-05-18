ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave’: 8-year-old girl hid in a cooler during Buffalo shooting

By Sarah Minkewicz, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvW4y_0fhwhAFS00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Calling 8-year-old Londin Thomas brave is an understatement. She was inside the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store with her parents Saturday during a deadly mass shooting. Throughout it all, she remained calm, and stuck by her dad.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I just like followed my dad,” she said. “I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave.”

She was at Tops with her parents, Lamont Thomas and Julie Hartwell, getting groceries for a Saturday afternoon cookout. Londin and her dad broke away to look at cake mixes.

“That’s when all the shots rang out,” Lamont Thomas said. “At first you don’t think that it’s going to be that. You think a couple shots, and it’s over with pretty quick, but once it kept going and getting louder and closer then you finally kick in and realize what’s going on.”

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

Hartwell spoke to the feeling of not being with her family at the time of the shooting.

“The horrific footsteps and everything that, like tied into the chaos, I just wished I was with my daughter at that time,” she said. “I was mad that I didn’t even know where she was at.”

Lamont and Londin rushed to the back of the store and hid in a cooler.

“We followed a lady to the milk coolers and we just hid back there and waited for the shots to stop,” Lamont said.

“I wasn’t really scared,” Londin added. “I was scared for my mom because I thought something happened to her.”

The family said the next 20 minutes, prior to being reunited, felt like a lifetime.

Kidnapping victim passes note to Tennessee KFC worker begging for help

“It felt like an eternity to me. It went on forever,” Julie said. “I’m just glad that she was safe and she was taken care of. That’s all I cared about.”

The family is okay now, but says those memories won’t be going away.

“What are we going to do after this? That’s all I’m worried about,” Julie said. “Because my kid has to grow up here. What is the next step to prevent this from even happening anymore?”

Ten people were killed in Saturday’s shooting and three more were injured. President Joe Biden visited Buffalo Tuesday , calling the shooting “domestic terrorism.”

“Evil did come to Buffalo and has come to all too many places. A manifesting gunman, who massacred innocent people in the name of hateful and perverse ideology, rooted in fear and racism. It’s taken so much. Ten lives cut short in a grocery store, three others wounded by a hateful individual,” Biden said during his visit. He went on to call white supremacy a “poison” to the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen. "It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
whee.net

How a hospital treated victims of the Buffalo shooting

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Dr. Michael Manka had just finished his shift at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, Saturday afternoon and was getting ready to head home. Then the hospital received a call: a gunshot victim was being transported. Soon, the center learned that there had been a mass shooting with multiple victims.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber Comments On Buffalo Shooting During Concert In NY

Justin Bieber spoke about the recent shooting in Buffalo during a concert in the city, just hours after the tragedy. The pop star labeled racism "diabolical" while pausing his performance to discuss the incident. “There’s so much division in this world,” Bieber told the crowd, in a video shared on...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Dies Following Farm Tractor Accident In Chautauqua County

HANOVER – One man died following a motor vehicle accident in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:38 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover for a motor vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2021 Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Jamestown residents charged after traffic stop in Westfield area

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies have charged two Jamestown residents after they stopped a vehicle on Route 5 in the town of Westfield that was allegedly stolen from the city of Jamestown. Deputies pulled over 30-year-old Nichodemious Tuttle around 6 pm Sunday evening and after an investigation, arrested Tuttle on charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd and unlicensed operator. A passenger, 31-year-old Meaghan McBride, was charged with false personation after she had allegedly given deputies a false name. Both were issued appearance tickets for Westfield Town Court at a later date.
WESTFIELD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three charged with weapons possession

Three Jamestown men are facing charges after an investigation into a report of a menacing that occurred with a pistol on Grandin Street on Jamestown's west side Sunday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the victim advised officers that the suspects pointed a pistol and were operating a blue Chevy Cruze that was last seen driving north towards the downtown area. Officers quickly located the vehicle on West 6th and Cherry streets and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to a loaded .38 special revolver being located in the vehicle. Police say the weapon's serial number was found to be defaced, and it will be forensically examined for additional evidence. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, including 22-year-old Carlos Rivera, 24-year-old Alejandro Ayala and 20-year-old Abel Figueroa. Rivera is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ayala is charged with criminal possession of weapon 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, menacing 2nd (two counts) and endangering the welfare of a child. Figueroa is charged with criminal possession of weapon 3rd, and criminal possession of a weapon 2nd. All are being held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy