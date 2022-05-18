ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Baseball beats Birch Run 13 – 0

Cover picture for the articleTyler McKinstry had all the right stuff on Tuesday for Frankenmuth Eagles Varsity, allowing zero runs and besting Birch Run by a score of 13-0 Frankenmuth Eagles Varsity secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught by Frankenmuth Eagles Varsity was led by...

