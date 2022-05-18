Boys Varsity Baseball beats Birch Run 13 – 0

The Frankenmuth Golf team went back to Valley View Farm Golf Course for the Viking Invite. The players hit from the back tees with regular playing conditions in effect. There was a three way tie for first on the team today with Eric Nielsen (11), Caden Piesko (11), and Andrew Zuniga (11) all shooting an 84. Nielsen had a slow start but was able to recover. He birdied hole 15 and his driver was working well. He finished the day with 7 pars and one birdie. Piesko was hot on the greens. He struck his driver well. Piesko finished the day with 6 pars and 2 birdies on holes 9 and 13. With a little help from Coach Andrew Hoesman, Piesko managed the course well contributing to a low score. Zuniga parred three holes in a row on the front. His play was consistent and he had a great back nine. He parred holes 11-14 and birdied hole 15.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO