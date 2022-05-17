ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' franchise adds two Hollywood legends to cast of upcoming prequel '1932'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — Two Hollywood legends have been added to the "Yellowstone" universe, according to Paramount Plus. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will both star in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel, "1932," which is one of many upcoming projects connected to the Dutton family origin story. "Yellowstone" universe...

