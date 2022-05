In this paper, a multi-dimensional quantitative model is firstly founded for evaluating communication network value, and the quantification of the abstract concept of network value is realized. By analyzing various factors that influence the evaluation of network value from multiple perspectives, an index system of multi-dimensional network value evaluation is established. By adopting the analytic hierarchy process (AHP) method, not only the weight of each dimension is reasonably determined, but also the weight of different indicators in the second dimension is determined. By the characteristics of each dimension and its weight in the evaluation system, a multi-dimensional quantitative model for evaluating communication network value is constructed. By analyzing the value of Ethernet passive optical network (EPON), the rationality of the proposed quantitative model is demonstrated.

