Charlotte, NC

22 Short-Term Rentals that Are Worth the Trip

By Sunny Hubler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we love a classic hotel experience — turn down service and breakfast delivered to the door always sounds good — short-term rentals have changed the game when you need more room, extra privacy, a full kitchen, or perhaps simply want to experience a place more like a local can. From...

WFAE.org

Why have earthquakes been hitting in the Carolinas?

North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Swimmer drowns at popular western North Carolina waterfall

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular Avery County waterfall. The Linville Volunteer Fire Department reported on social media that they were called just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls. They say the mission turned into a recovery, WJHL-TV spoke with the Avery County Sheriff who identified the victim as Philip D. Williams, 53.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

SAHC is providing another reason to go up to the Roan this June

Most local folks knows that the most beautiful time, if also the most crowded time, to visit Roan Mountain is around the third week of June, when the Cloudland Rhododendron Gardens are usually in peak bloom. But in recent Junes, and again this year, there is another reason to make the trip up to the highest mountain and the most scenic highlands in the region.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
FOX Carolina

13-year-old drowns while swimming in North Carolina river

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned on Sunday while swimming in the river between Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the 13-year-old was swimming with his family when the incident occurred. Deputies believe he was pulled under...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
ourstate.com

7 Scenic Drives to Take in the Piedmont

From the Foothills to the Sandhills, the North Carolina Piedmont is full of back roads and byways that are perfect for a relaxing drive. With views of mountains, rivers, farmland, and forests, plus great places to stop along the way, these seven drives will give you a reason to get behind the wheel and just go.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing swimmer found dead at NC waterfall, officials say

ELK PARK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing swimmer was found dead at the Elk River Falls in North Carolina Friday, officials said. According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, a dive team responded to the falls just after 11 a.m. after the swimmer was reported missing. Officials confirmed that the swimmer died, turning […]
LINVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Hunting for dead dad’s missing money, grieving son finds pain, anger … and a clue

George Jones died on Christmas Day 2019, rear-ended while pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 26 in Woodfin. Jones, 85, wore pants over his pajama bottoms, one shoe, two shirts, and a hat. His deteriorating mental state was the only explanation his son, Drake Jones, could fathom for why his father wound up on the highway’s edge at nearly 2 a.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Time to put those tomatoes in

The unusual and colorful portulaca, which is also known as cactus rose, desert rose, rose moss and cactus flower, features colors of red, yellow, pink, orange, tan, wine and white. The plants are small and will sprawl over the sides of their containers and you can plant them close together. They are sun-loving plants and absorb plenty of sunlight each day. On cloudy and rainy days, not many of them will bloom. Different flowers bloom each morning for a varied display of colors. For the portulaca, you can use cactus medium instead of fine potting medium. Feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food each month and water them when rain is not in the forecast for several days. My Northampton County grandma always had a tub of rose moss on her front porch that bloomed all summer long.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Paul McCartney fans said they spent $500, missed 'half the show' due to parking and traffic issues

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Fans said the Paul McCartney concert in Winston-Salem was incredible Saturday night, but some people had difficulty getting there. Zach Brogan from Durham told WRAL News he took his father, a lifelong Beatles fan, to the concert only to sit in traffic for four hours outside the event at Truist Field, located at 475 Deacon Blvd.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcexclusive.com

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival Returns to Charlotte

Visit Camp North End for the annual returns of the Bayhaven Food & Wine Festival in Charlotte. The 2022 BFWF season begins Sunday, June 19 with the Juneteenth Kickoff Carnival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Camp North End, 1774 Statesville Ave. in Charlotte. The festival itself will run Oct. 19-23. The inaugural festival in 2021 featured more than 60 chefs and 2,000 attendees vibing out at Camp North End over three joy-filled days. It wasn’t a question of if there would be a second iteration, but when and how.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 312 pm EDT, May 22nd 2022

NCZ001-018-019-221945- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC- west central Wilkes, southern Watauga and south central Ashe Counties. At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Boone, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Summer Weather Week: Whitewater Rafting

This time of year the western Carolinas are known for their outdoor activities, and weather can play a big role in all of them…including river rafting. Weather doesn’t just affect those of us who are looking for a way to stay cool on a hot summer day. Weather affects how rafting operates. We talked about […]
MARSHALL, NC
Axios Charlotte

How Charlotte plans to get cars off the road

Imagine if half of Charlotte’s residents got around by walking, biking or taking transit. What’s happening: That’s what city leaders want to achieve by 2040, according to a plan released Friday that outlines what a future in our growing city could look like with more infrastructure focused on people, not just cars. The Strategic Mobility […] The post How Charlotte plans to get cars off the road appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

