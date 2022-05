Dr. Helen Jones began her career as a classroom teacher in San Antonio, later serving as assistant principal at San Jacinto and Annie Webb Blanton Elementary Schools. As principal at Priscilla Tyler Elementary, was credited for the successful turn-around of the campus. Coordinated special projects for the Curriculum and Instruction Department, served in the Dallas ISD Grants Department and provided technical assistance to campuses. Successfully advocated to name the School of Education and Social Services at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center for Dr. Rosie Collins Sorrells. She also; tutored students, and mentored and taught future educators at Paul Quinn College.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO