A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO