ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Roman coins found in Pewsey sell for £81k at auction

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of rare Roman coins discovered by three friends have sold at auction for £81,160. Three metal detectorists found the coins near Pewsey in September 2020. The hoard of 142 coins was expected to sell for between £30,000 and £40,000. Nigel Mills, from Noonans in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Grantham: Margaret Thatcher statue lowered into place

A statue of Margaret Thatcher has been egged within two hours of it being erected in her home town of Grantham. A protester threw eggs at the £300,000 statue from behind a temporary fence which surrounds the monument. Lincolnshire Police said it had received a report of criminal damage...
POLITICS
The Independent

30% of homes let in London this year ‘have gone to tenants from outside capital’

Three in every 10 homes let in London this year so far have gone to people who were previously living outside the capital, research has found.Some 30% of these properties have gone to tenants who were previously living elsewhere, according to sales and letting agent Hamptons.It is the highest figure in at least a decade and compares to a five-year pre-Covid pandemic average of 23%, the report said.The trend marks a sharp reversal compared with 2020, when just 12% of London tenants came from outside the city. During lockdown, many renters moved back in with parents or to more affordable...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pewsey#Coins#Dairy#Roman#Noonans#The British Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
People

Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Farmer Discovers Diamond Worth Over $7,000 While Mining; Gem Set To Be Auctioned

A farmer working at a diamond mine in India had a stroke of luck Wednesday as he found an 11.8-carat diamond worth thousands of dollars. Pratap Singh Yadav, who hails from Panna district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, found the diamond from a mine in the Patti area while working on the leased mine, diamond officer Ravi Patel said, according to NDTV.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy