The Utang Clan

A company in Arthur, Ill., allows workers to decide what they need to improve their health. The approach improved productivity and netted a big pay out for all employees. As the great resignation gives way to the great reshuffle in the job market, many companies are embracing workplace wellness initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining good employees. The trouble is, conventional approaches, like offering free gym memberships, aren't very effective. So what can motivate workers to be healthy and productive? A manufacturing company based in Illinois is getting a lot of attention for its innovative approach. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now to talk about this. Good morning, Allison.
