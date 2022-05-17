Trailblazer in Therapeutic Riding to Receive Centenary University’s Highest Honor at Annual Scholarship Fundraising Event

North Salem, NY – May 20, 2022 – Five-time Olympian McLain Ward (USA) returned to the International Arena on Friday to fly to the top of the leaderboard in the $65,000 Welcome Stake of North Salem presented by The Kincade Group aboard his and Susie Heller’s 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Faro. Fresh off his win in Thursday’s (May 12) $37,000 FEI CSI3* Two-Phase, Ward claimed two victories throughout the day, his first being the $25,000 National 1.40-1.45m Jumper Classic.

