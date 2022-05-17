ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Trailblazer in Therapeutic Riding to Receive Centenary University’s Highest Honor at Annual Scholarship Fundraising Event

Cover picture for the articleHACKETTSTOWN, NJ, May 16, 2022—Centenary University will award the Gold Dome Award—the University’s highest honor—to a trailblazer in the field of therapeutic riding for her commitment to providing equine opportunities to children and adults with special needs, veterans, and the University’s students. Professor Emeritus of Equine Studies Octavia Brown ’08 HA,...

McLain Ward Soars to Victory in $65,000 Welcome Stake of North Salem at 2022 Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows

North Salem, NY – May 20, 2022 – Five-time Olympian McLain Ward (USA) returned to the International Arena on Friday to fly to the top of the leaderboard in the $65,000 Welcome Stake of North Salem presented by The Kincade Group aboard his and Susie Heller’s 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Faro. Fresh off his win in Thursday’s (May 12) $37,000 FEI CSI3* Two-Phase, Ward claimed two victories throughout the day, his first being the $25,000 National 1.40-1.45m Jumper Classic.
NORTH SALEM, NY

