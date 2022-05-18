ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic win draft lottery, get No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By Brian Fritz
basketballnews.com
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery and now have the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Going into the lottery, the Magic had the best chance to win it at...

www.basketballnews.com

FanSided

NBA insider says Magic may have already cut their NBA Draft choices down to 2 players

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes they are considering two players to select. The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery took place just before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After all was said and done, it was the Orlando Magic who walked away with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. That means they have their choice of one of the top three prospects — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul yuk it up court side during NBA game

Adele and Rich Paul are still going strong, as the pair was seen enjoying each other’s company while sitting court side at the Warriors vs Mavericks NBA game in San Francisco Friday night. The Grammy-winner, 34, looked casually chic in an ombre denim button-up shirt and jeans paired with nude heels, minimal makeup and gold hoop earrings as her man kept it simple in a black Nascar hoodie and jeans. The “To Be Loved” songstress was seen tossing her head back in laugher while chatting with her partner, 40, throughout the game. The camera also snapped the beauty looking rather...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

