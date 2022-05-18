Orlando Magic win draft lottery, get No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes they are considering two players to select. The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery took place just before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After all was said and done, it was the Orlando Magic who walked away with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. That means they have their choice of one of the top three prospects — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO