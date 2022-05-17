John Stauffer — PENDING

Janice Sue Morrisett, 77, Wabash, died at 7:54 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 3, 1944. She married James Morrisett July 1, 1962; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Tim (Jeanna) Morrisett, Wabash, Lisa (James) Montgomery, Lagro, Desiree (Craig) Decker and Jessica Morrisett, both of Delaware, Ohio, Terry (Delicia Halverson) Morrisett, Wabash and Amanda (Bruce) Strong, Reelsville; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dallas (Judy) Harvey and Keith Ray Harvey; and two sisters, Marsha Fay Harvey and Connie Neeley, all of Greencastle.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO