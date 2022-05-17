ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

John Stauffer — PENDING

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Stauffer, 93, Winona Lake and Chapman...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Matthew Bailey

Matthew James Bailey, 53, formerly of Warsaw, died April 3, 2022, at UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, Calif. He was born Feb. 7, 1969. He is survived by two sisters, Thyrza (Charles) Boring Jr., Warsaw and Marlene Bailey, Pierceton; and one brother, Elam Bailey, Winona Lake. Burial will...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Romona Weaver

Romona Lee Weaver, 92, South Whitley, died at 5:17 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Northwoods Village, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 30, 1929. She married Floyd Weaver Oct. 1, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (David) Teegardin, Hudson, Sandra (Clay Deaton)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ralph Jones

Ralph O. Jones, 89, Plymouth, died Sunday, May 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Aug. 14, 1932. Arrangements by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Homes.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Charlene Patton — UPDATED

Charlene Patton, 74, Rochester, died at 7:59 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 23, 1948. Arrangements handled by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home.
ROCHESTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona Lake, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Janice Morrisett

Janice Sue Morrisett, 77, Wabash, died at 7:54 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 3, 1944. She married James Morrisett July 1, 1962; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Tim (Jeanna) Morrisett, Wabash, Lisa (James) Montgomery, Lagro, Desiree (Craig) Decker and Jessica Morrisett, both of Delaware, Ohio, Terry (Delicia Halverson) Morrisett, Wabash and Amanda (Bruce) Strong, Reelsville; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dallas (Judy) Harvey and Keith Ray Harvey; and two sisters, Marsha Fay Harvey and Connie Neeley, all of Greencastle.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Lowry

Richard Eugene Lowry, 84, Francesville, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was born July 5, 1937. He married Martha Lou Jones Jan. 13, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Larry (Maria) Lowry, Lakeville, Minn. and David Lowry, Oswego, Ill.; his daughter, Pamela (Richard) Kurtz, Centerville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Diana (Walt) Hanselman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Richard) Wen, New Brighton, Minn. and Mary (Eldon) Everidge, Indianapolis; sister-in-laws, Carol Lowry, Francesville and Dianna Lowry, Lebanon; brother-in-law, Harold (Lois) Jones, Leesburg.
FRANCESVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mildred Good

Mildred Pearl Good, 98, North Manchester, formerly of Wabash, died at 4:25 p.m. May 18, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Feb. 24, 1924. She is survived by three brothers, George (Sue) Good, Amboy, Phillip (Julie) Good, Murphysboro, Tenn. and Burl Good, Lagro; and one sister, Mary Bowling, Cherry Valley, Ill..
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Argonne Road At Winona Lake Viaduct Reopens

WARSAW – The south end of Argonne Road when it intersects with three roads at the entrance of Winona Lake has reopened. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said it reopened Friday morning. Extensive utility work in the area near the intersection has been going on for months ahead of plans...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
inkfreenews.com

Crystal Fishbaugh — PENDING

Crystal E. Fishbaugh, 102, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. Arrangements pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Stump

Carl Stump, 96, Nappanee, died at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Greencroft, Goshen. He was born Oct. 11, 1925. He married Wanda Everest Oct. 28, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Devon (Connie) Stump, Daryl (Jill) Stump, Duane (Cheryl) Stump, all of Nappanee, Doreen (Jeff) Warren, Martinsville and Doyle (Ann) Stump, Nappanee; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Hertzler, Philadelphia, Pa., Mary Lou (Vernon) Sheets, Nappanee and Doris Huber, Peach Tree, Ga.; sister-in-laws, Lorraine, Helen, Bettie and Arlene Stump.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Friday, May 20, 306 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Ethan N. Ousley, 22, East Mulligan Court, Syracuse. Ousley tried to pull into a parking space too quickly and hit the north side of Neighborhood Fresh Market. Damage: Up to $10,000.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Lindsay Jackson, $2,034.70. Client Services KL v. Thadius Kuta-Anderson, $721.02. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Brady Lemar, $8,797.41. General Audit Corporation v. Eric McKibben, $1,057.92. Sherri Makinson v. Angelia...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Friday, May 20, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. A fence was damaged and written on. 4:03 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 200 block of South East Street, North Webster. An electronic device was stolen. Value...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Howard Shoemaker

Howard C. Shoemaker, 92, Roann, died at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1929. He married Berniece Reinink Jan. 19, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael (LouAnn) Shoemaker, Wabash; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements handled...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Temporary Art Display Arrives In Warsaw In June

WARSAW – A new temporary art installation will be unveiled in downtown Warsaw in June. The newest introduction of public art – a priority under Mayor Joe Thallemer – will include works from three area residents, including two who are students. Unlike some of the previous temporary...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keith Beer

Keith A. Beer, 62, Milford, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born Sep. 15, 1959. He married Beth Burke June 26, 1982; she survives. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Alexa) Beer, Ohio, Connor (Milijana) Beer, Fishers and Keegan (Ariel) Beer, Virginia; three grandchildren; four sisters, Sally (Greg) Coons, Florida, Nancy Michael, Elkhart, Annette (Dave) Lutes, Ohio and Lana (Duffy) Morales, Colorado; and his in-laws, Bob and Judy Burke, Syracuse, Belinda Burke, Peg (John) Zimmerman, Milford, Amy (Mike) Plew, Indianapolis and Rob (Melissa) Burke, Michigan.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Officer Saves Kokomo Man Thrown From Boat

PERU – An Indiana Conservation Officer was in the right place at the right time Thursday morning, May 19, saving the life of a Kokomo man. Robert Boyd, 76, was rescued in Mississinewa Lake at approximately 10:25 a.m. by Indiana Conservation Officer Hunter Law. Boyd was operating his watercraft...
KOKOMO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carlson Retiring After Decades Of Leadership At Bowen Center

WARSAW – The Bowen Center Board of Directors announces the retirement of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Carlson. The long-time head of Indiana’s largest Community Mental Health Center will step down at the end of June. Robert Ryan, Bowen Center Senior Vice President of Operations, has been appointed to succeed Carlson as President/CEO beginning July 1.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Watershed Group Tours Project Sites in Whitley, Noble Counties

NORTH WEBSTER – Board members, staff and volunteers for The Watershed Foundation, an organization that has been taking action to improve the water quality of lakes and streams in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed, recently toured nearly a dozen project sites within the watershed in southwestern Noble County and northwestern Whitley County.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy