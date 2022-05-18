ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County News of Record - May 7, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS and Priest Lake Ambulance responded to a medical call on Highway 57 in Priest Lake at 9:20 a.m....

Bonner County Daily Bee

Beverly Lorraine (Irwin) Riggin, 90

Beverly Lorraine (Irwin) Riggin, 90, passed away peacefully with her family around her on May 12, 2022, at Millwood Heritage Adult Family Home where she resided. Beverly was born to the late Nelson Amil Irwin and Ella Jane (Socia) (Irwin) Koss on Aug. 3, 1931 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Growing up in a large family, singing and dancing with her siblings filled her memories.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr., 60

Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 60 in Sandpoint, Idaho, with his loving family by his side. Buz was born December 15, 1961, in Missoula, Montana, to Dorothy Marie (Goodman) Moore and Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Sr. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Alaska where Buz spent his childhood living an adventurous life all over the state. He loved to tell stories of hunting, fishing and running trap-lines in his youth. Buz also learned the value of hard work at a young age, working for the family logging business, he attended school up to the eighth grade, after which he went to work full time. His work ethic was unprecedented and is instilled in his family.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint man acquitted of charges

SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault by a Bonner County jury this week. Jesse Samuel Hines, 34, was acquitted on a count of child sexual abuse and a count of lewd conduct on Thursday following 18 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Eluding, possession case continues

SANDPOINT — A Clark Fork man is awaiting sentencing in a drawn-out court case involving multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, and more. The Aug. 12, 2020, case involving Ryan Allen Denny, 42, began when he led Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Johnson on...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Getting Lost in the '50s

SANDPOINT — Ken Bricker was 17 when he bought the 1942 Ford. He was 18 when he wrecked it. He was headed to school in the snow; he figures it was either in January or February. "They'd only plowed one lane," Bricker said. "I'm going stupid fast. There comes...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

It is a hardship now to live, work here

Our family moved to Sandpoint in 1975, and I was a business owner here for over 28 years, so we have paid our share of taxes. Starting March 20th 1997 our current home less than three years old was involved in a landslide. We were front page news on March 21, 1997, in theBonner County Daily Bee, and on Q6 News.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Monday night at the Elks, May 16

Monday night at the Elks Golf Course returned to the green on Monday, May 16. AJ’s Bowling is currently in first place with 28 and a half points. The bowling establishment is currently holding a slim four-point lead with Lunsford Construction right behind them with 24.5 points. WhiteTail Handyman...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Climate change, facts and misinformation

Although Jack DeBaun is consistently wrong, at least he is consistent. In his letter of March 31, he cites several examples of junk science which he properly claims defy common sense. Indeed they do. That is because they are junk science. The idea that an electron can be in two different places at the same time is preposterous and has been soundly debunked by Heisenberg’s Principle. The idea that time travels slower in outer space is total idiocy, just as the notion that measuring sticks are shorter when moving faster. Complete nonsense. The reason these notions defy common sense is because they are complete nonsense.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Three records shattered for SMS track

Three Sandpoint middle school track athletes broke school records at its district meet at Sandpoint Middle School on May 12. Callahan Waters was early to the record shattering performances. He broke the school record in the 1600 meters on Wednesday, May 4. He finished the mile with a time of...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS track earns 16 medals at state meet

BOISE — Rusty Lee was like a bull in a record shop; he kept breaking records. The junior capped off his 2022 campaign by once again breaking his own record in the 110 meter hurdles at the Idaho Class 4A state track meet by posting a time of 14.18.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS wins consolation championship at state tournament

BOISE — After a tough 10-0 loss to Bishop Kelly to open the Class 4A Idaho State tournament on Thursday, the Sandpoint High School baseball team won back-to-back games to win the consolation championship on Saturday at Bishop Kelly High School. The Bulldogs took down Pocatello in convincing fashion,...
SANDPOINT, ID

