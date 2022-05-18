ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local man sentenced for accessory to murder

By ANNISA KEITH
Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was sentenced to six months in jail for his role in the November 2020 murder of Brandon Hurst. Scott Thomas Kachel, 63, accepted a plea deal with the state on March 8, pleading guilty to a charge of being an accessory to murder. At Tuesday’s...

Bonner County Daily Bee

Eluding, possession case continues

SANDPOINT — A Clark Fork man is awaiting sentencing in a drawn-out court case involving multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, and more. The Aug. 12, 2020, case involving Ryan Allen Denny, 42, began when he led Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Johnson on...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint man acquitted of charges

SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault by a Bonner County jury this week. Jesse Samuel Hines, 34, was acquitted on a count of child sexual abuse and a count of lewd conduct on Thursday following 18 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘How is this happening?: Father demands change after reported daytime assault in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A father says his daughter was assaulted in downtown Spokane. He’s even more concerned because it happened in a location he thought was safe. Police were called to the 700 block of West Main Avenue in downtown Spokane on May 16. The father, Zachary Simms, says the assault happened right outside of the Starbucks in broad daylight. Today, he’s pleading for change before another incident is much worse.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SCSO investigating shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a North Spokane apartment complex early Friday morning. SCSO said one man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries but is currently stable. SCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Known gang member arrested in connection to North Spokane shooting

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF) was able to identify and arrest a shooting suspect on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held on $250,000 bond.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies search for suspect after early morning shooting at northside apartment

SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting on north Howard St. in the early morning hours on Friday, May 20 is under investigation by the Spokane County Sherriff's Office. According to the report, SCSO responded to the scene after multiple calls came in around 1:15 a.m., saying multiple shots were heard in the area of the 6300 block of north Howard, and a man, believed to be the suspect, was seen armed with a firearm, walking to, and leaving in, a vehicle.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Shoshone News Press

Pinehurst PD gets their guy

PINEHURST — Last week, the city of Pinehurst found out who their next Chief of Police would be after Mayor Bob Jutila made his decision. Initially receiving 16 applications, ranging from local residents all the way to out-of-staters who were willing to relocate, Jutila decided to stay local when he named John Richter as his choice to replace current Chief Tami Holdahl as the head of the Pinehurst Police Department.
PINEHURST, ID
KREM2

Spokane County deputy injured in motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reported that one of their deputies was injured in a motorcycle crash while trying to contact a driver for a traffic violation. The crash occurred on 1800 S. Barker Rd. around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff's office,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - May 24, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gabel (Betsy Nieman) of Boise chose the beauty of the Lake Pend Oreille country for their recent wedding. The ceremony was planned for Samowen Beach but due to inclement weather, was held in the Ross Hall garden in Sandpoint. Attending the couple were the bride’s sister, Marty, and Ross Hall. Gabel, who was raised at Hope, the son of Mrs. Hazel Gabel, is the photographer for the Idaho Daily Statesman and teaches at Boise State College. He worked several years at the Ross Hall Studio.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM

Spokane resident pleads guilty to $50,000 in COVID-19 relief loan fraud

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane resident pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to a written statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO), Roshon Edward Thomas, 52, of Spokane, has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining at least $54,900 in COVID-19 relief funding through two Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) loans.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Top-down training

COEUR d’ALENE — The day before demolition began at the former Black Sheep Sporting Goods building on Monday, firefighters were cutting through the roof and smashing through walls. It could save lives, including their own. “This will either make or break a fire,” said Selkirk Fire, Rescue &...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

