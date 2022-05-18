Reuter caps off CFHS golf career

Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 60 in Sandpoint, Idaho, with his loving family by his side. Buz was born December 15, 1961, in Missoula, Montana, to Dorothy Marie (Goodman) Moore and Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Sr. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Alaska where Buz spent his childhood living an adventurous life all over the state. He loved to tell stories of hunting, fishing and running trap-lines in his youth. Buz also learned the value of hard work at a young age, working for the family logging business, he attended school up to the eighth grade, after which he went to work full time. His work ethic was unprecedented and is instilled in his family.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO