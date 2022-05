There’s no better feeling than starting a game off strong. Just ask Daniel Ponce de Leon, who had one of the hottest starts to a game baseball has ever seen Saturday. The 30-year-old righty who signed with the Mariners last month started his outing for Triple-A Tacoma in the best way possible, striking out the first nine batters he faced. The feat has only been accomplished once in MLB history, by Marlins pitcher Pablo López on July 11, 2021.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO