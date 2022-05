On May 13, 2022, the University of Saint Joseph celebrated the USJ Dietetic Internship Class of 2022. These graduate students have completed their 10-month internship, have all received their Verification Statements, and are now approved to sit for the Commission on Dietetic Registration Exam for Dietitians. Candidates must complete 1,000 hours in clinical nutrition, community nutrition, and foodservice management. Five students also completed their master’s degree in Nutrition during the internship.

