Allentown, PA

Josh Siegel triumphs in Democratic primary for newly formed Allentown Pa. House seat

wlvr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe table has been set for a newly formed state House seat in the Allentown area. Allentown City Council member Josh Siegel defeated political newcomer Saeed Georges on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the 22nd House District. Siegel, who works in the Lehigh County Controller’s Office, will face...

wlvr.org

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Charter school funding needs reform, say local superintendents

Local school superintendents are calling for reforms on how charter schools are funded. They met virtually Friday with the Keystone Center for Charter Change which is part of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. According to the center, every year public school districts pay more than $3 billion to charter schools...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Peter Schweyer
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Bethlehem area man who died at Allentown hotel

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of a man found dead at a hotel in Allentown. Jose Vargas, 55, died Tuesday at the hotel where he was staying, the coroner's office said. He is from Hanover Township, in the Bethlehem area. His cause...
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
CBS Philly

Longest Married Couple In Pennsylvania Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Pottstown couple celebrated an incredible milestone anniversary. Martha and Chester Pish cut a cake at the Saint Aloysius Church Gathering Center to mark their 80th wedding anniversary. They are said to be the longest-married couple in Pennsylvania. Family members say Mr. Pish’s favorite phrase is “you are right, Martha” and that’s the key to their longevity.  
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

House Struck By Lightning In MontCo: Officials

A house was struck by lightning in Montgomery County, officials confirmed. A washing machine was smoking after the 3:50 p.m. incident, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz told Daily Voice. No injuries were reported. A severe tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

500-ton crane forces weekend-long detour in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A big crane will force a weekend-long detour in Lancaster. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday until Sunday night, a 500-ton crane will be positioned on North Duke Street to lift and move mechanical equipment to and from the rooftop of Lancaster General Hospital's future emergency department.
LANCASTER, PA

