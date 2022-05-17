Celebrate 10 Years of California Avocado Month this June

( NewsUSA ) - Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June officially as California Avocado Month and is excited to continue celebrating this long-standing tradition. As an ode to the past ten years, the Commission has enlisted the culinary talents of Southern California-native Chef Nyesha Arrington to create delicious and seasonal recipes that prominently feature California avocados, which are grown by about 3,000 California avocado growers with groves from San Diego to Monterey.

Arrington has been celebrated throughout her career for using farm fresh, locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, which made her the perfect partner to craft customized dishes for this celebratory anniversary.

"It's hard narrowing down the recipes when California avocados have countless possibilities! However, I love when they are paired with complementing flavors. These California avocados definitely hold their own by leveling up any dish and giving an extra wow factor, making it a California chef's key ingredient," Arrington says.

Meticulously cared for and picked at their peak, California avocados are a heart-healthy superfood that provide "good" fats to one's diet. Inspired by how the bountiful flavor and nutrition pair perfectly, Arrington's Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad showcases fresh and light flavors perfect for those warm summer nights. The recipe features fresh California avocados and peaches, grilled to perfection, layered on a bed of arugula and crispy quinoa, then paired with a tangy and delicious pistachio-arugula vinaigrette.

To view other mouthwatering creations, including Arrington's California Avocado Crab & Tuna Stack , or to learn more about California avocados, visit CaliforniaAvocado.com .

For even more celebration, check out Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com to grab this season's newest merch just in time for California Avocado Month.

Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad

Recipe created by Nyesha Arrington for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 65 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup black quinoa

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, seeded and peeled

2 medium firm peaches, seeded and halved

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, for frying

1 tsp. kosher salt, separated

1 (5 oz.) package wild arugula, 1/2 cup reserved for vinaigrette

1/4 cup no-shell chopped pistachios (optional)

Pistachio-Arugula Vinaigrette

1/2 cup wild arugula

1/2 cup baby spinach

5 no-shell pistachio nuts

1 1/2 tsp. creamy Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey (local if available)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup grapeseed oil (may substitute extra virgin olive oil)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 clove garlic

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper, or to taste

Instructions